Strong, cold Santa Ana winds blow through Southern California

Strong and cold Santa Ana winds are forecast to blow through Southern California starting Monday night, with gusts reaching up to 90 miles per hour in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Widespread damaging winds are expected throughout Los Angeles County and the surrounding region. The winds have the potential to down trees or power lines from now through Wednesday.

Winds could blow from 60 to 75 miles per hour from the Hollywood Hills down to Malibu and in the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, said Todd Hall, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. The weather service issued a red flag warning for Los Angeles and Ventura counties Monday night through Tuesday night.

“There’s a pretty good threat of downed power lines,” Hall said, and residents should be aware of their surroundings when going outside. On Tuesday, drivers should also expect windy conditions due to crosswinds. The winds also have the potential of contributing to potential fire conditions, which are further exacerbated by a lack of rainfall, Hall said.

