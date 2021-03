Strong, damaging winds blew through parts of Southern California overnight. A large tree toppled amid the gusty winds in the 200 block of Ramona Avenue in the Sierra Madre area Tuesday night.

A wind advisory is in place for Los Angeles County until 9 a.m. Wednesday. Orange County and the Inland Empire will remain under wind advisories until noon, according to the National Weather Service.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 24, 2021.