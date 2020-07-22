‘Strong’ evidence quake fault runs along site of planned Hollywood skyscrapers, state says

The proposed Hollywood Center project includes 46- and 35-story buildings flanking the Capitol Records tower and two 11-story residential buildings for low-income senior residents.(Hollywood Center Project Environmental Impact Report via Los Angeles Times)

State geologists have concluded there is “strong” evidence that an earthquake fault runs along the site of a controversial skyscraper development slated for Hollywood, records obtained by The Times show.

A letter from the California Geological Survey to Los Angeles city planners, obtained through a public records act request, raises new questions about the Hollywood Center development. The project calls for 46- and 35-story skyscrapers that flank the famed Capitol Records Tower, along with two buildings for low-income senior residents that would each stand 11 stories tall.

“These studies strongly support the presence of an active … fault strand entering the eastern Hollywood Center property,” the letter said.

For years, state scientists have said there’s evidence an earthquake fault slices through a strip of Hollywood. In 2014, state officials mapped out the Hollywood fault — capable of a magnitude 7 earthquake — shown running through the area.

