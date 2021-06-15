Strong odor coming from Glendora home leads to discovery of 33 cats, 1 dog

Dozens of cats and a dog were recently recovered from a residence in Glendora after someone reported a strong odor coming from the home.

The rescue took place June 11 in the 2000 block of East Linfield, according to a news release from the Inland Valley Humane Society and S.P.C.A.

Humane officers with the assistance of Glendora police found 33 cats and one dog at the home. Seven cats were already deceased and three others had to be euthanized due to their condition, the Humane Society said.

The officers described the living conditions as “deplorable,” with overflowing litter boxes and excrement throughout the home.

All of the animals were immediately assessed by veterinary staff for trauma and are being rehabilitated as needed, the Humane Society said.

“Check condition” calls have increased over the past year due to the pandemic, President/CEO Nikole Bresciani said.

“It’s vitally important that community members don’t delay in reporting suspicious behavior related to animals or odors coming from a home, because time is of the essence to stop irresponsible pet owners and save those animals’ lives,” Bresciani said.

The Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A. will be pursuing an animal cruelty case against the resident of the home.