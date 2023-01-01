While Southern California enjoyed a relatively dry New Year’s day after a storm delivered heavy rains to the region, caused some localized flooding and led to several rescues, more rain could be headed for the Southland later this week.

According to the National Weather Service, it will remain dry and cool through Monday morning, with gusty west to northwest winds.

A weak weather system may increase the chances of rain Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

However, a “strong Pacific storm system” is expected Wednesday into Thursday that could bring heavy rainfall and strong winds, the NWS reports.

The bulk of the rainfall is expected Thursday, though the NWS says warm frontal moisture may develop as early as Tuesday night “and could generate some decent rain amounts before the main cold front comes through later on Thursday.”