Palm trees are hit by high winds in a file photo. (Credit: KTLA)

High wind warnings are in effect for much of the region as strong, potentially damaging Santa Ana winds develop tonight through Thursday, the National Weather Service reports.

Northeast winds 35-45 miles per hour, with gusts up to 70 miles per hour are forecast.

The weather service says damaging winds could blow down large objects, such as trees, branches and powerlines, and that power outages are expected.

A large tree in Winnetka was taken down by high winds on Wednesday afternoon, toppling power lines and rupturing a water main.

Large fallen tree that toppled power lines, causing outages in the area and ruptured a water main on Jan. 25, 2023 (KTLA)

“Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles,” the NWS noted.

The high wind warnings, which went into effect at 7 p.m. Wednesday, remain in place through Thursday at 10 p.m. for the following regions:

-Los Angeles County mountains and Santa Monica Mountains

-Inland Orange County

-Riverside County mountains

-San Bernardino County mountains

-The Inland Empire

-Santa Ana Mountains and foothills

-San Gorgonia Pass near Banning

-Santa Clarita Valley

-Ventura County mountains

“People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches,” the NWS said. “If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.”

Cooler temperatures are forecast over the weekend, with a chance of light rain Sunday and Monday.