Strong, potentially damaging winds possible for L.A. region next week, forecasters say

Damaging gusts and waves could affect east-facing harbors such as Avalon and Two Harbors on Catalina Island.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Strong, potentially damaging Santa Ana winds are forecast for Southern California from Monday night into Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

This could result in downed power lines, trees and tree limbs, critical fire danger and a risk for boats moored in east-facing harbors in the Channel Islands.

Santa Ana winds aren’t uncommon in January, but the winds predicted next week are particularly perilous because of the scarcity of rain so far this season. The entire state is in drought, according to the latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor data released Thursday.(Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)

Winds could gust from 60 to 80 mph, and possibly higher, the weather service said, with red flag fire conditions almost a certainty, prolonging the recent outbreak of brush fires across Southern California.

