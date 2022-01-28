Strong Santa Ana winds hit SoCal: Downed trees, power outages reported

Santa Ana winds are again blasting Southern California, leaving downed trees and power outages in their wake.

The powerful winds, which have come and gone all week, are expected to continue through Friday afternoon and possibly into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind advisories are in place until 4 p.m. Friday for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Some Los Angeles County mountain areas will be under a wind advisory into Saturday.

Forecasters are calling for northeast wind gusts between 45 and 55 mph in the mountains.

Wind advisories for Riverside, San Bernardino and Orange counties will also be in place until 10 p.m. Friday, according to the NWS.

The winds will create hazardous cross wind conditions and the potential for downed tree limbs and power lines.

In Sylmar, a giant tree came crashing down as gusty winds were blowing near Aldergrove Street and Claywood Avenue Thursday night.

One area resident said he knew the tree was going to fall and it was just a matter of time.

“We’ve been calling the city for a long time. Telling them the tree’s leaning more and more every year with the Santa Ana winds,” the resident said. “They saw the roots coming out and said, ‘Well, there’s nothing we can do about it because it’s on private property,’ and this is what happened.”

The resident said he was just happy the tree didn’t fall on a house or car and that no one was injured.

Powerful winds also knocked out power this week in parts of Claremont and Upland.

Southern California Edison crews have worked to restore power to thousands of customers.

As of Friday morning, about 2,000 customers in the Los Angeles area were without power, according to SCE’s website.

Forecasters are calling for calmer conditions across the region by Saturday afternoon.