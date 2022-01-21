Strong Santa Ana winds returning to SoCal; gusts of up to 80 mph forecast: NWS

Powerful winds are expected to whip up in Southern California this weekend as a Santa Ana event descends on the region, according to forecasters.

Strong winds will begin developing Friday night and linger through the weekend, gradually tapering off between Saturday and Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

Gusts of 50 to 70 mph — and isolated gusts as high as 80 mph — are forecast in Los Angeles and Ventura county mountain, valley and coastal areas, while weaker north-northeast winds are expected in the Antelope and San Gabriel valleys.

Meanwhile, San Bernardino and Riverside mountain areas, along with much of the Inland Empire and inland Orange County, will likely experience gusts of up to 60 mph, according to NWS.

The event is anticipated to peak between Friday night and Saturday morning, with winds strongest on the latter day.

Forecasters warned of the potential for the powerful gusts to cause damage and down trees and power lines, as well as create an increased wildfire risk.

“Watch out for strong cross winds and secure loose objects,” the weather service’s San Diego office tweeted. “A few hours of elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions expected Saturday afternoon.”

High wind warnings will be in effect for large swaths of L.A., Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties from Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon to early evening.