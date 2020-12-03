Strong winds prompt preventative power outages for thousands of SoCal residents

Powerful Santa Ana winds have prompted thousands of preemptive power outages for residents across Southern California Thursday.

The outages come as much of the region remains under a red flag warning through Saturday for continued gusty winds and low humidity levels.

Southern California Edison had shut off power to more than 52,000 customers as of 11 a.m., according to the Public Safety Power Shutoff Portion of its website.

Breakdown of outages by county:

Los Angeles County: 9,935 customers

Orange County: 1,605 customers

Riverside County: 24,343 customers

San Bernardino County: 3,824 customers

Ventura County: 6,419 customers

Kern County: 5,986 customers

Tulare County: 42 customers

Another 245,000 customers are being considered for shutoffs, according to the website.

The outages are part of SCE’s plan to reduce the chance of utility equipment sparking a large brush fire on extremely windy days.

Three brush fires currently burning in Southern California have already scorched thousands of acres.

The Bond Fire, which started Wednesday night in Orange County’s Silverado Canyon, has already burned about 3,600 acres and forced mandatory evacuations. Investigators are still determining what started the fire, which began in a home in the Silverado Canyon area.

The Airport Fire burning in the Corona area prompted the shut down of the 71 Freeway Thursday.

Crews are also fighting a 200-acre Cerritos Fire in the Nuevo area that has also prompted evacuations.

While the causes of these brush fires are still being determined, SCE did say that power equipment was possibly responsible for the sparking the Bobcat Fire, which ripped through more than 115,000 acres and destroyed dozens of homes.

Red flag warnings are expected to remain in place for parts of Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties until 10 p.m. Saturday.

Extremely dry air aloft is shifting over #SoCal this morning. This is a mid-level water vapor satellite loop where dark orange is the driest air in the nation. Sinking air and downslope winds will bring many single digit humidities to our region today. #CAwx #LAweather pic.twitter.com/WaJQjoRvJ7 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 3, 2020