Powerful winds continued to swirl across SoCal Monday, toppling trees in Mission Hills and overturning a big rig trailer in Jurupa Valley.
Video from Mission Hills showed two trees down on the roadway in the 10400 block of Marklein Avenue after gusts blew through the area overnight.
No damage was reported and there did not appear to be any power outages.
In Jurupa Valley, a trailer separated from a semi-truck and overturned due to the windy weather.
The incident slowed traffic near the eastbound 60 Freeway to the northbound 15 Freeway transition.
Officials are urging people to drive carefully on the roads as strong gusty winds are expected to continue until Tuesday.
High wind warnings are in place for portions of the Inland Empire through 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Southern California Edison has warned about 30,000 customers of possible power outages Monday.
Power safety shutoffs are being considered for customers the following areas:
- Los Angeles County – 13,257 customers
- Orange County – 3,081 customers
- Riverside County – 3,328 customers
- San Bernardino County – 6 customers
- Ventura County – 12,908 customers
Power safety shutoffs are considered during wind events due to heightened wildfire risk.