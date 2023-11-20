Powerful winds continued to swirl across SoCal Monday, toppling trees in Mission Hills and overturning a big rig trailer in Jurupa Valley.

Video from Mission Hills showed two trees down on the roadway in the 10400 block of Marklein Avenue after gusts blew through the area overnight.

No damage was reported and there did not appear to be any power outages.

Trees topple during gusty winds in Mission Hills on Nov. 20, 2023. (KTLA)

In Jurupa Valley, a trailer separated from a semi-truck and overturned due to the windy weather.

The incident slowed traffic near the eastbound 60 Freeway to the northbound 15 Freeway transition.

Officials are urging people to drive carefully on the roads as strong gusty winds are expected to continue until Tuesday.

High wind warnings are in place for portions of the Inland Empire through 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Southern California Edison has warned about 30,000 customers of possible power outages Monday.

Power safety shutoffs are being considered for customers the following areas:

Los Angeles County – 13,257 customers

Orange County – 3,081 customers

Riverside County – 3,328 customers

San Bernardino County – 6 customers

Ventura County – 12,908 customers

Power safety shutoffs are considered during wind events due to heightened wildfire risk.