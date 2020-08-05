Stuck at home for months, 93-year-old Anaheim woman in wheelchair is in need of ramp or lift to help her get down steps

Mary Arndt, 93, says she hasn’t left her new Anaheim home in months because she has no way to get down the steps in her wheelchair.

Her daughter says installing a ramp that is up to code or a wheelchair lift would cost thousands of dollars.

“You feel helpless, and hopeless, and scared and trapped,” daughter Roberta Arndt said. “Now it’s to the point where we’ve got to get her to the doctor.”

The family is now hoping to find someone who can donate their used wheelchair lift. A GoFundMe page was also set up to help raise funds for a wheelchair lift or ramp.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 4, 2020.