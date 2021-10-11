Student arrested after bringing gun to high school: Ventura police

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Monday after being found with a gun at Pacific High School in Ventura, police said.

The investigation began just before 8:55 a.m., after the school’s administrators were contacted by a citizen concerned over a student who posted on social media about having a firearm, according to a Ventura Police Department news release.

Administrators then contacted the school resource officer, and together they detained the student when he arrived on campus, the release stated.

A gun was found in his possession, according to police.

As a result, the teenager was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm on school grounds and booked into Ventura County Juvenile Hall.

He will be subject to the school district’s student disciplinary policies, the Ventura Unified School District said in a Facebook post.

Police did not identify the teen to his age.

In the aftermath of the incident, the school district expressed gratitude to the community member who provided the tip that subsequently led to the arrest.

“We say that if you see or hear something to say something and we appreciate you doing so,” the Facebook post stated.

District officials also thanked Ventura police, along with Pacific High School administrators and staff.

“We will continue to follow our school safety plans and ensure things such as lockdown drills and other administrative trainings are up to date so that if we have future incidents they are handled as smoothly as they were at Pacific High this morning,” the post stated.

Counseling is available to any students and who staff who need it, the district added.