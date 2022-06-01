A student was arrested after threats were emailed to a high school in Baldwin Park, police said Tuesday.

Sierra Vista High School staff first received an email threat about explosive devices on campus last week, on May 25 after classes had ended for the day, according to the Baldwin Park Police Department.

The email prompted a large police response with explosives detection canine teams responding to the campus from different local police agencies.

No devices were found or detonated that day.

Then, on Tuesday, Sierra Vista High School staff received more unspecified threats from the same suspect, police said.

That’s when the FBI stepped in to help identify the suspect, who turned out to be a student who attends the same school, authorities said.

The child was arrested and “evidence” was seized from his home, police said without providing details on what was seized.

“Detectives will seek criminal prosecution for these threats and investigation is ongoing,” Baldwin Park police said.

Baldwin Park authorities announced the student’s arrest the same day Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana announced the campus will be closed for the rest of the week due to a “credible threat.”

Santa Ana police told KTLA that there was no threat to students or to the school, and that the incident appears to involve a former employee.

Beaumont police also investigated multiple unfounded threats to schools within the span of two days last week, saying that the Texas mass shooting may have fueled rumors.

“When events like Uvalde, Texas, occur on a national level, understandably, we see an increase in concerns at our local school sites,” Beaumont police said. “Oftentimes these events spur rumors and reports of planned shootings on school campuses, especially via social media. This further adds to the anxiety our community is feeling.”

Following the deadly school shooting in Texas, several law enforcement agencies in Southern California stepped up patrols around local schools.