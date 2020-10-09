Student at Los Alamitos High School tests positive for coronavirus

A student at Los Alamitos High School has tested positive for coronavirus, a week after the Orange County campus reopened for in-person learning.

The school was one of the first public high schools in the city to welcome back students.

Schools in the Irvine Unified School District reopened for in-person instruction in the week of Sept. 25 and there has since been several coronavirus cases among teachers and staff on nine different campuses, according to data from the district.

According to guidance from the state, schools need to notify local health officials of any infections, close off areas used by anyone with the coronavirus and notify people exposed.

Schools don’t have to close again unless there are multiple cases in multiple cohorts at a campus or when at least 5% of all students and staff are infected in just 14 days, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Gene Kang reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 9, 2020.