A student at Leuzinger High School in Lawndale died last week after suffering an undisclosed injury during a physical education class.

The accident happened on Thursday around 1 p.m., according to officials from the Centinela Valley Union High School District.

Details about the accident are sparse, but school district officials said the unnamed student was taken to the hospital by emergency services and later died from their injuries.

The school district said it has increased counseling support at Leuzinger High School, and a team is in place to assist students and staff who may need help processing the feelings that come from the “tragic loss” of the student.

“Please join us in respecting the family’s privacy as they process this unthinkable loss and hold them in your hearts,” said Cammie Vogel, Director of Communications & Events at CVUHSD.

Leuzinger High School is located at 4118 West Rosecrans Ave. in Lawndale, south of Los Angeles proper. It’s one of five schools in the Centinela Valley Union High School District.