A student was injured and another was taken into custody after a fight at Santa Monica High School on Aug. 18, 2022. (KTLA)

A student was injured during a fight at Santa Monica High School Thursday afternoon and another student was taken into custody, police said.

Santa Monica police responded to the school around 12:45 p.m. for a report of a fight involving multiple students.

Officers found one student with a facial laceration he got during the fight, police said. The student was taken to a hospital with an injury that was not life threatening.

“The primary suspect in the incident, a juvenile student, was last seen running off campus and was ultimately taken into custody by SMPD,” police explained in a news release.

It is unclear what led up to the altercation, but no one else was injured.

The school remained open and classes were still in session.

Police remained at the scene as a precaution.