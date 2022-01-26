Student stabbed at school in Westlake; campus on lockdown

Miguel Contreras Learning Complex in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles is on lockdown Wednesday after a student was stabbed on campus, officials said.

Los Angeles School Police responded to a call of a stabbing around 1 p.m. inside the high school located at 322 Lucas Ave., police told KTLA.

They found one victim, a 17-year-old student, who had been stabbed on campus. He was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. No information on the teen’s identity is available, though his parents have been notified, according to police.

The teen was stabbed twice and the incident occurred “in the vicinity of a classroom” on the third floor, police said.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

The suspect is a student and is described as a Hispanic male.

A preliminary investigation revealed there may have been an altercation days before the stabbing, police said during a media briefing around 2:30 p.m.

The school is on lockdown and parents cannot pick up their children at this time, officials said. A perimeter has been set up around the school.

Check back for updates on this developing story.