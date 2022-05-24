A student was stabbed during an argument at a Fillmore high school on Monday, officials said.

Around 1 p.m., two students at Fillmore High School were involved in an alteration on campus, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Fillmore School Resources Officers along with Fillmore patrol officers responded.

They found that an altercation led to one of the students stabbing another, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested and is in custody.

There are no additional suspects or any threats toward any other students, staff, or the public, according to the department.

“The [ School Resources Office’s] close partnership with the high school and the school district staff allowed for the prompt response of patrol units and school support resources for the safety and care of the students,” the news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this altercation is asked to call the Fillmore Police Department or Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.