Student stabbed during fight at Trabuco Hills High School: OCSD

At least one person was stabbed during a fight at Trabuco Hills High School in Mission Viejo on Feb. 25, 2022. (KTLA)

At least one student was stabbed during a fight at Trabuco Hills High School in Mission Viejo on Friday, officials said.

The school was placed on lockdown, but the order was lifted just before 3:40 p.m., according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called to the school regarding an assault with a deadly weapon.

The department confirmed that one student was stabbed during the fight.

“At this time, it appears to be an isolated incident and one person has been detained,” OCSD said.

Anyone with video or information related to this incident is asked contact O.C. Sheriff’s dispatch at 714-647-7000.

Check back for updates to this developing story.