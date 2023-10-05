A 15-year-old student was stabbed outside a Montecito Heights School Thursday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the 200 block of East Avenue 33, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Responding Los Angeles police officers found the victim at the scene, which is near charter school Los Angeles Leadership Academy.

It is unclear what led to the stabbing, but the student was taken to a hospital in unknown condition after the attack.

No other injuries were reported during the incident and there was no known threat to the school, an office clerk on campus told KTLA. Additionally, the school was not placed on lockdown.

No further details about the incident were released Thursday.