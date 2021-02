Students at Mark Keppel High School in Alhambra won first place at the 2021 L.A. County Academic Decathlon, beating out more than 30 schools in the virtual competition.

“In the midst of this coronavirus pandemic, it’s more challenging than normal to maintain morale, the cohesive team to compete. But nonetheless, we did it. We’re number one,” said student Paul Zhang.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 18, 2021.