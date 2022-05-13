Six students at Enchanted Elementary School in Perris were sickened after eating cannabis-laced food, officials said.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the school located at 1357 Mount Baldy St., regarding multiple juvenile students reporting food-related illnesses, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told KTLA.

An investigation revealed that a student brought food to school and later shared that food with peers. The food was believed to contain small amounts of a cannabis product unbeknownst to the responsible student, officials said.

A total of six students were transported to a local hospital as a precaution for treatment and are expected to make a full recovery.

This is an isolated incident, the Sheriff’s Department said.

“At this time there are no reasons parents and students should continue to be concerned,” the department added.

School officials are in contact with the parents and/or guardians of the involved students.

KTLA reached out to the school for comment Friday but did not hear back by the time of publication.

No further information is currently available.