Students can get free backpacks with school supplies at drive-thru event in Pomona Saturday

Though Los Angeles County’s students will likely start the school year online, many will still need school supplies.

The L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California are holding a back-to-school drive-thru event outside a Pomona community resource center Saturday, providing hundreds of free backpacks filled with school supplies to anyone who shows up.

The event is taking place 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the resource center on 696 W. Holt Avenue in Pomona. Bags will be provided on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last.

Several other drive-thru events are planned for the Southern California region.

Megan Telles reports from Pomona for the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 25, 2020.