About a dozen students walked out of their classrooms at Cerritos High School Friday to protest what they believe is a lack of safety on campus.

Parents and students gathered and held signs to protest conditions at the school following a series of violent incidents in and around campus.

Organizers told KTLA there have been many fights on campus and a recent shooting nearby. Parents said they want increased security at the school and better communication from administrators and school district officials.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 5 on March 18, 2022.