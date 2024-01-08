Winter break has come to an end for hundreds of thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District students.

Some health experts are warning that Monday’s return to campus could drive up cases of respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19 and the flu.

“Yes, I am a little bit nervous,” said Candice, a mother bringing her daughter to kindergarten at Cimarron Avenue Elementary School in Hawthorne.

Students are returning from a three-week vacation where cold weather and holiday get-togethers made for a perfect breeding ground for sickness.

Candice said illnesses hit her family hard, even landing one of her children in the hospital on New Year’s Day.

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho will be on hand to welcome the kids back to school later Monday morning, but the district is also urging parents to be sure students are ready to return safely.

Respiratory illnesses are at high levels, with many suffering from a mix of COVID-19 and the flu, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The department recorded a 25% increase in COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks of December.

Los Angeles County has also entered the CDC’s medium category for COVID-19 hospitalization, triggering mask mandates to be reinstated at health care facilities.

What to do if your child is feeling sick:

If a student tests positive for COVID-19 or is experiencing symptoms, that student should stay home.

Students will not need a negative test to return to school.

Students should also stay home if they have a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, or are vomiting.

The good news, according to health officials, is that this year’s numbers are well below those of last year.