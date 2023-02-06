A stack of marijuana gummy bear candies is seen in this file photo. (iStock / Getty Images)

Several students at Vineyard Junior High School in Rancho Cucamonga needed medical treatment after consuming marijuana gummies on campus last week, authorities said.

Last Thursday, several students complained to school staff members that they were feeling ill after consuming the THC-laced candy.

“The Rancho Cucamonga Fire District responded to the school and provided medical treatment to the students,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Authorities are working with the Alta Loma School District to identify the student who brought the gummies to school.

Marijuana gummies are widely available in cannabis shops across California, but they are illegal to purchase or consume by anyone under the age of 21.

In December, students at two Southern California middle schools, Sunnymead Middle School in Moreno Valley and Van Nuys Middle School, required medical care after consuming cannabis food products.

Experts say emergency rooms across the nation have seen a growing number of cases involving marijuana edibles in recent years, especially in states where cannabis is legal and particularly among preteens and teens.