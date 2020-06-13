Students struggle to make campus housing decisions as college reopening plans remain unclear

UC Irvine Associate Dean for Students Megan Osborn wore a mask to a drive-through commencement ceremony in May 2020. (Raul Roa / Daily Pilot)

When the UC Irvine campus abruptly shut down in mid-March in response to the coronavirus — like many colleges across the country — Lori Sinanian immediately left her nearby apartment to shelter with her family in Los Angeles.

To break the lease on the Irvine Co-owned apartment, Sinanian and her three roommates ponied up nearly $2,000 apiece.

“It was a horrible situation,” said Sinanian, who is graduating this month. “We paid two months extra for an empty apartment.”

The situation isn’t unique to Sinanian. Dozens of students are now protesting Irvine Co.’s practices amid the pandemic and recently urged local officials to intervene. The company declined to comment through a spokesperson but pointed out that the company has offered temporary rent reductions.

