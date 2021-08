Public school teachers and students in Orange County are ready to return to the classroom Thursday despite health officials concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re so exited to be back,” Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School’s vice principal said while ensuring that “safety is our priority.”

All students are being given protective equipment packs to help prevent any spread of the virus.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 12, 2021.