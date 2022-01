High school students in Redondo Beach participated in a walk-out on Wednesday to bring attention to COVID-19 safety concerns on the campus.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a large group of students gathered outside Redondo Union High School around 10:20 a.m. KTLA has reached out to the school for comment.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 12, 2021.