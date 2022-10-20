Students walked out of John Marshall High School in Los Feliz on Thursday, a day after a stabbing occurred on campus.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the school, located at 3939 Tracy St.

At least two people were stabbed during a fight and were taken to a hospital, according to Los Angeles School police. Officials later said two students were involved and that a third unidentified person may not have been a student at the school.

No one has been taken into custody in connection with the attack and a weapon has not been recovered.

Students walked off campus during their recess Thursday and were demanding better safety measures and accountability. Some carried signs that read “This the new normal?” and “hold admin accountable.”

Many said they don’t feel safe after the stabbing and other recent issues, including fights, lockdowns and threats made.

“It’s been stressful having lockdowns, and just, in general, everyone just feeling like it’s not safe here. So we want more security, more protocols to do that,” one student told KTLA.

“I want justice for my friends who were hurt in what happened and I want the school to take accountability and change,” another student said.