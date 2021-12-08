Studio City family looking for missing 16-year-old son

The family of Trevor Joseph Keagy and the Los Angeles Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding the missing 16-year-old.

Keagy was last seen at about 9 p.m. Monday near his home in the 10900 block of Fruitland Avenue in Studio City.

In a release, the LAPD said Keagy is a “high functioning autistic teenager,” and his family is worried about his safety.

“I’m confused and I’m scared and I really miss him,” said Bart Keagy, the teen’s father.

Keagy is about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD at 818-754-8301 or 213-996-1800.

Anonymous tips can be provided by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

Trevor Joseph Keagy, shown in this undated photo, has been missing since Dec. 6, 2021. (Bart Keagy)