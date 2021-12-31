Studio City home invasion robbers beat man, ransack home of bedridden child

Police are searching for four to five home invasion robbers who beat a man Thursday night before ransacking the home where his bedridden child was being cared for in Studio City.

The incident was reported about 7:30 p.m. at a home in the 10800 block of Alta View Drive near Mulholland Drive.

The man went to take out his trash when he was confronted at gunpoint by four to five masked men in the driveway, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Todd Holmberg said.

The victim was then beaten and taken back into the house.

Three other people were inside the home, including two caretakers and the man’s child, who is bedridden, Holmberg said.

“They put flex cuffs on them and then they ransacked the location,” Holmberg said.

The suspects, described only as men, then fled the home through a back door and are believed to have driven off in two Hyundai vehicles.

The initial victim was hospitalized with bruises to his face and body but is expected to be OK.

Holmberg said the victim did not know the intruders.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD or call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.