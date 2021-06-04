Studio City residents come together to give homeless man a new start

What started as one Studio City resident befriending a homeless man in the area resulted in a group of strangers coming together to help give the man a new start.

Whitley Burton, 29, had been homeless for more than six years when he met Jason Konopisos, who asked about Burton’s story and shared it on Nextdoor, leading to an outpouring of support.

Within days, residents had gotten Burton food, clothes, a haircut, a manicure, a cellphone and a keyboard for him to practice his passion of making music. Now, Burton has four job interviews lined up and has a roof over his head at a group home, Konopisos said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Burton as he pursues a career in sound engineering.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on June 3, 2021.