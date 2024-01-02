One Los Angeles-based movie theatre company will give free concessions to moviegoers throughout 2024 as part of a new campaign.

The “It’s on Us” campaign, created by the Studio Movie Grill, was implemented to express “appreciation for visitors at SMG by paying the food and beverage tab of every moviegoer in an auditorium during a randomly selected showtime,” a news release said.

The event will randomly occur at the company’s L.A.-based locations in Bakersfield and Simi Valley.

“We knew it was going to be a great season for holiday movie-going,” SMG CEO Ted Croft said in a statement.

“We thought, ‘What better way to express our gratitude to these guests than to pay for it?’ So we did.

The campaign will run parallel with the SMG’s Special Needs Screenings, featuring “unique screening considerations for thousands of special needs guests,” a news release said.

The “It’s on Us” campaign started during the 2023 holiday season when the company covered the food and beverage tab for 750 moviegoers at its Bakersfield and Simi Valley locations.