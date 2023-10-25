Although the growing trend of women joining the labor force was stifled during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study shows that the number of self-employed women has grown significantly.

According to a study by business research firm ChamberofCommerce.org, more than 6 million women across the U.S. are self-employed, and several of the nation’s 170 most populous cities – including three in Southern California – are now emerging as hotspots for independent female workers.

The top four locations for self-employed women are all in South Florida, the study showed. Coming in at No. 1 is Miami, followed by Fort Lauderdale and the cities of Pembroke Pines and Hialeah.

Over 15% of female workers in those cities are self-employed, data shows.

America’s second most populated city landed seventh on the list; out of the 913,185 employed women in Los Angeles, 128,713 of them – or 14.1% – are self-employed, according to U.S. Census Bureau data obtained by ChamberofCommerce.org

Self-employed women in L.A. have a median income of $52,778, according to the data.

Two other Southern California cities landed in the top 10, with Huntington Beach and Chula Vista ranking as the ninth and tenth best cities for female entrepreneurs.

Of the 48,229 employed women in Huntington Beach, 5,613 of them – or 11.6% – are their own boss. That rate is slightly lower in Chula Vista, where 6,599 females are self-employed out of the 59,647 total employed women in the city, equating to 11.1%.

Other cities in the top 10 include Scottsdale, Arizona (#5); Hollywood, Florida (#6); and Grand Prairie, Texas (#8).

Several other SoCal cities cracked the top 25, including Glendale, Palmdale, Escondido, Santa Clarita and San Diego.

A complete list of the top 25 cities with for self-employed women can be found below:

Rank City State Number of employed women Number of self-employed women Median income of self-employed women Percent of self-employed women 1. Miami Florida 106,443 17,100 $32,924 16.1% 2. Fort Lauderdale Florida 41,750 6,453 $56,618 15.5% 3. Pembroke Pines Florida 40,668 6,183 $31,767 15.2% 4. Hialeah Florida 55,138 8,338 $34,310 15.1% 5. Scottsdale Arizona 61,205 8,994 $96,965 14.7% 6. Hollywood Florida 35,948 5,089 $54,206 14.2% 7. Los Angeles California 913,185 128,713 $52,778 14.1% 8. Grand Prairie Texas 51,146 6,120 $37,572 12% 9. Huntington Beach California 48,229 5,613 $69,570 11.6% 10. Chula Vista California 59,647 6,599 $47,891 11.1% 11. Plano Texas 73,649 8,084 $59,098 11% 12. Jackson Mississippi 33,764 3,665 $34,153 10.9% 13. St. Petersburg Florida 69,216 7,441 $79,570 10.8% 14. Glendale California 44,359 4,752 $52,802 10.7% 15. Eugene Oregon 47,756 5,029 $55,991 10.5% 16. Boise City Idaho 61,481 6,414 $75,369 10.4% 17. Henderson Nevada 75,465 7,806 $76,058 10.3% 18. Portland Oregon 179,350 18,482 $67,833 10.3% 19. Palmdale California 31,669 3,228 N/A 10.2% 20. Pasadena Texas 24,494 2,447 N/A 10% 21. Escondido California 34,040 3,390 $32,895 10% 22. Santa Clarita California 53,654 5,252 $63,456 9.8% 23. San Diego California 332,622 32,431 $60,843 9.8% 24. Orlando Florida 78,730 7,612 $50,637 9.7% 25. Colorado Springs Colorado 114,409 10,991 $36,141 9.6% Source: ChamberofCommerce.org via U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey 2022

On the other side of the spectrum, Cincinnati, Ohio was found to be the worst city for self-employed women, with just 3.8% of the city’s 81,863 employed women (3,120) calling themselves their own boss.

The city of Hayward, California, in Alameda County was found to be the second-worst city for female entrepreneurs, with just 1,451 of the city’s 37,030 employed women running their own business operation (3.9%).

To view the complete study and find out more information, click here.