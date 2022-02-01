Study: L.A. had more hate crimes than any other big U.S. city in 2021

A demonstrator holds an American flag in Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles during a Youth Against Hate rally last spring.(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles recorded the most hate crimes among large U.S. cities last year, posting a 71% jump in the incidents, a study found.

Data gathered by the Center for Hate and Extremism at Cal State San Bernardino show there were 615 hate crimes reported to police in Los Angeles city in 2021 — the third-highest annual total in any U.S. city since the 1970s.

Incidents targeting Black people in Los Angeles were the most common and jumped 91% over 2020, the study concluded. While Black residents make up about 8% of the city’s population, they were the reported targets in 148 alleged hate crimes — a rate nearly triple their share of the population.

In most other large cities, Black people were also the most targeted group. An exception was New York City, where Jewish people were victimized most frequently.

