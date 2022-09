A school of mullet in Florida must have thought they were in a dream when they found themselves playing in bioluminescent water.

Video taken by Instagram user patrickc_la captured the incredible scene, which was accentuated by the trademark jumping of the mullets.

“Seeing them jump and start to glow again as they hit the water is my favorite part. Hope you all enjoy!,” he wrote.

Bioluminescence in water, also known as sea sparkle, is usually caused by plankton.