A 22-year-old substitute teacher in Riverside County has been arrested on felony charges of committing lewd acts with a student under the age of 18, authorities announced Tuesday.

Detectives with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit responded to Orange Vista High School in Perris on April 28 to investigate the allegations, according to a RCSO news release.

Authorities said they found evidence that Rebekah Blackwell-Taylor of Moreno Valley, a substitute teacher at the high school, “committed a lewd act with a male student.”

Blackwell-Taylor was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on May 2 on charges of “annoying and molesting a child under the age of 18 and additional felony charges,” authorities said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and authorities encourage anyone with information to call Investigator J. Oseguera at 706-550-8716.