A 28-year-old substitute teacher and assistant football coach is facing charges of contact with a minor for sexual offense and possession of child pornography and authorities believe that there may additional victims.

David Vernon Prince Jr., a resident of Carson who has worked at schools in the Los Angeles and Long Beach areas, was arrested on Aug. 12, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Prince, who has since been released on $45,000 bail, was booked on charges of distribution or showing pornography to a minor, possession of child or youth pornography and contact with a minor for sexual offense.

The 28-year-old, described as a Black male, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 228 pounds, is believed to target minor females.

“Investigators identified one minor victim within the City of Los Angeles. It is believed that there are additional victims,” the release stated.

David Vernon Prince Jr., seen here, was arrested on Aug. 12, 2023, for contact with a minor for sexual offense and child pornography. (LAPD)

Detectives with LAPD’s Juvenile Division have released Prince’s photo in hopes that any victims of unreported sexual assaults will contact authorities.

Anyone with information that could lead to the identification of additional victims is asked to contact the Juvenile Division’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit at 562-624-4027. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.