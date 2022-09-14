A woman who was employed in the Inland Empire as a substitute teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an underage girl, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Members of a child abuse task force in Riverside County arrested Morgan Leigh Martin, 25, of Riverside last Thursday.

Martin became the subject of an investigation after a woman came forward and claimed she was sexually abused by Martin in 2019 and 2020.

The woman was a minor when the alleged abuse occurred.

Martin was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center where she is being held on $120,000 bail while awaiting charges for sex crimes against a minor.

Police say Martin worked as a substitute teacher in Riverside and in the High Desert area for several years. Investigators did not specify if the victim in this case was a student of Martin’s when the abuse happened.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Cory Camp at 951-353-7950. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by email.