The crash involving “Succession” and “Ferris Bueller” actor Alan Ruck may have been related to his electric pickup truck’s high-tech features, law enforcement sources tell TMZ.

Ruck, 67, was stopped behind another car at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea Avenue on Halloween night when his Rivian R1T suddenly lunged forward and hit the car in front of him.

His truck then careened across lanes of traffic, hitting another vehicle before slamming into the wall of Raffalo’s Pizza.

No one inside the restaurant was hurt and no one was seriously hurt in any of the vehicles.

Actor Alan Ruck’s Rivian collided with the back of a car in Hollywood and eventually slammed into the wall of a pizza restaurant. Oct. 31, 2023.

Actor Alan Ruck’s Rivian collided with the back of a car in Hollywood and eventually slammed into the wall of a pizza restaurant. Oct. 31, 2023.

Actor Alan Ruck’s Rivian collided with the back of a car in Hollywood and eventually slammed into the wall of a pizza restaurant. Oct. 31, 2023.

Actor Alan Ruck’s Rivian collided with the back of a car in Hollywood and eventually slammed into the wall of a pizza restaurant. Oct. 31, 2023.

Actors Alan Ruck, left, and Justine Lupe, members of the cast of “Succession,” carry picket signs outside Warner Bros. studios on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Ruck cooperated with police who were quick to rule out the possibility that the actor was intoxicated or had committed a crime, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA.

He told witnesses at the scene that he had no idea what happened.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources believe the crash could be related to “the fact that Alan’s truck, a Rivian R1T, is brand-spanking new and super high-tech,” the entertainment news site reported.

What exactly caused the truck to accelerate is still unknown.

KTLA reached out to Rivian for a statement on Tuesday.

“Our internal examination found no indication of malfunction and that the vehicle performed as designed,” a spokesperson said. “We are fully cooperating with local law enforcement’s ongoing investigation of the incident.”