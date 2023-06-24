The Sultan of Slowjamastan, a self-proclaimed “micronation” in the Southern California desert, joined the KTLA morning team to discuss his new country and to appoint a new ambassador.

San Diego-based slow jams radio DJ Randy “R-Dub” Williams got the idea to create the Republic of Slowjamastan after visiting every UN-recognized nation on Earth.

The Sultan reached out to the KTLA morning team shortly after he was featured on the show, thanking KTLA anchor Pedro Rivera and meteorologist Kacey Montoya for their love and confirming that his tiny nation was actively looking for ambassadors, a position that pays $500,000 a year in the local currency, known as Dubles.

Kacey was presented with an “official” plaque commemorating her new ambassadorial role and engagement, as the Sultan declared that the ambassador was now “married” to him. The morning team even received Slowjamastani passports and were invited to a “little dance party” that is set to take place in the “micronation” on Sunday afternoon. (Twitter/@slowjamastan)

For more details about Slowjamastan, including how to sign up for citizenship, visit the official Slowjamastan website.