A light rain fell early Tuesday morning in Claremont.

The summer shower began around 1 a.m. and lasted for about 30 minutes.

Light summer rain falls in Claremont on Aug. 1, 2023. (KeyNews.TV)

Video shows there was just enough rain to dampen the streets and prompt drivers to use their wipers.

However, the brief shower may not be the only moisture Southern California sees this week.

Forecasters are calling for a 20 to 30% chance of thunderstorms across Los Angeles County Tuesday.

The most likely areas to see rain are the mountains, deserts and foothills.

Peak rain rates could reach a half inch per hour near thunderstorm areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Isolated downdrafts could gust up to 45 mph, the Weather Service said.

Residents are urged to be on the lookout for slippery roads from rain and small hail, isolated power outages and blown-over objects.

There is also a chance for minor flooding from brief, heavy downpours.