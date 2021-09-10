Summer storm brings lightning show, rain to Southern California

A powerful summer storm brought thunder, rain and an intense lightning show to parts of Southern California late Thursday and early Friday.

Videos from all over the region, including some from Hacienda Heights, Castaic, San Clemente and Hollywood captured the region’s light show, which prompted a flash flood warning for the Bobcat Fire burn areas above the San Gabriel Valley.

About a half inch of rain fell in the area but no flooding was reported and the warning was allowed to expire at 3 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Cogswell Dam, in #LosAngeles County near the #Bobcat burn scar received the highest with 0.59 inches so far, most of which fell in 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/JdTmpJKJsn — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 10, 2021

The Bobcat Fire started on Sept. 6, 2020, and burned more than 115,000 acres.

Firefighters in Orange County were kept busy after lightning struck at least one transformer overnight. No injuries were reported.

With thunderstorms moving out of the region Friday morning, forecasters are calling for a return of warm and dry conditions later in the afternoon.

A heat advisory is in place until 9 p.m. Sunday for the Inland Empire, where temperatures are expected to climb between 98 and 104 degrees, according to the Weather Service.

A heat advisory is also in place until 8 p.m. Friday for some Los Angeles and Ventura county mountain areas.

Dangerous fire conditions are a concern as the hot temperatures combine with low humidty levels Friday.

Residents are asked to avoid any fire-related activities during this hot stretch such as campfires, weed abatement, smoking and fireworks.