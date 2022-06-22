An overnight summer storm amid an ongoing heat wave brought rain, thunder, and lightning to Southern California.

The storm didn’t bring a lot of rain, but there were several brief, heavy downpours.

Video showed impressive lightning strikes in the mountains above Sierra Madre early Wednesday morning.

A chance of thunderstorms will continue through the day Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Despite a few heavy downpours, forecasters expect rainfall totals to mostly remain below .25 of an inch.

The lack of moisture also brings an increased chance of dry lightning strikes, which could result in brush fires.

Officials are concerned that any fire started by lightning could spread quickly and get out of control.

Residents are urged to report any sightings of fire or smoke.

Cal Fire has transitioned into peak staffing in case a fire does start.

Meanwhile, the Southland continues to bake under an ongoing heat wave with no relief in sight.

Above average temperatures are forecast to continue through the weekend and well into next week.