One woman was rescued by her neighbors after a fire broke out inside her home in Sun Valley on July 2, 2022 (RMG News)

Los Angeles firefighters responded to a home in Sun Valley Saturday night after a fire broke out inside a home.

The fire was first reported around 11:35 p.m. at the home located on the 8300 block of North Bellingham Avenue.

Firefighters found a single room in the home on fire, which was knocked down within 15 minutes of them arriving on scene.

No injuries were reported, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

One person, an elderly woman who briefly received medical attention by paramedics on scene, told a reporter that she was inside the home when the fire first began. She said her neighbors rescued her from the home after they saw her struggling to get out.

The woman has lived alone in the home since her husband died about five years ago, she said. A firefighter interrupted the interview to present the woman with a photo album of precious memories that she worried was lost in the blaze.

“That’s a real hero,” one person at the scene could be heard hearing after the woman was reunited with the photo album.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by LAFD.