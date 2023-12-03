This is the FIRST SUNDAY of December 2023. It’s the holiday season. Here are some holiday event suggestions. Take a look at the report and then scroll down this page for more information that I did not have time to tell you during the broadcast.

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

Rolling Stones

Hackney Diamonds Tour

Sponsored by AARP

April 28th, 2

Presale Access

aarp.org/rollingstones2024

They’re back! The Rolling Stones. They have a new album. “Hackney Diamonds” and a companion stadium tour sponsored by the AARP. After all, Mick Jagger is 80; Keith Richards, will be 80 December 18th; and Ronnie Wood is 76.

According to the aarp.org/rollingstones2024 website, tour details and tickets are available now, an event that begins April 28th in Texas, and includes shows in Arizona, Louisiana, New Jersey, California and more.

2024 Rose Parade Volunteer Decoration Schedule

Dry Decoration

Saturday, December 2nd @ 8am & 4pm

Saturday, December 9th @ 8am & 4pm

Saturday, December 16th @ 8am & 4pm

Saturday, December 23rd @ 8am & 4pm

Phoenix Decorating Company

Irwindale

phoenixdeco.com

Music is the theme of the 2024 Tournament of Roses Parade. Celebrating A World of Music: The Universal Language. All of the companies and volunteers producing the 40-floats we will see January 1st at the Rose Parade. Construction and float testing means volunteers are desperately needed.

According to the phoenixdeco.com website, click volunteer tab, dry material decorating happens every Saturday in December at Phoenix Decorating Company Please know you must register in advance. Be prepared to work a complete eight-hour shift. Volunteer decorators must be 13 years of age and older. Please wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty.

Get Involved!

Volunteers for Fiesta Parade Float Decorating

floatdecorators.com

Volunteer dry material decorators are need at Fiesta Parade Floats in Irwindale. Yes, you must register in advance and learn the rules of the road when it comes to this huge commitment. The floatdecorators.com website will tell you what you need to know.

Volunteer Rose Parade Float Decorators

Artistic Entertainment Services

aescreative.com/volunteers

Azusa’s Artistic Entertainment Services needs volunteers for the dry decorating process for its nine Rose Parade floats including the one they’re building for our Little League World Series Champion El Segundo Baseball team.

The little league champions were welcomed home with that hometown parade in August. Next for them, the internationally renowned, iconic New Year’s Day tradition of the Rose Parade. Again, volunteer decorators must register in advance. The aescreative.com/california website has all of the volunteer decorating dates and details.

Habitat for Humanity

Christmas Tree Lane 2023

Promenade Temecula

40820 Winchester Road

Temecula

951 296 3362 x 210

habitativ.org

See the beautifully decorated Christmas trees, all 28 of them, for the annual Habitat for Humanity fundraising raffle. Tickets are only one-dollar each. Increase your chances to own one of the gorgeous evergreens. 25 tickets are only 20-dollars. 60 tickets for 50-dollars. The habitativ.org website we can buy our tickets online or check out the trees and get your raffle tickets in person at Promenade Temecula.

2023 Winter Fantasy

Sawdust Art & Craft Festival

Every Friday, Saturday, & Sunday

10am to 7pm

Now through Sunday, December 17th

949 494 3030

Laguna Beach

sawdustartfestival.org

Woodworking artist Andrew Soliz is one of more than 160 Laguna Beach artist creating one-of-a-kind treasures from damaged and diseased trees that get a second life as unique art pieces. See his extraordinary work at the annual Winter Fantasy Sawdust Art & Craft Festival every Friday, Saturday and Sunday now through December 17th. Hours and ticket information are on the sawdustartfestival.org website.

Vroman’s and PJ Library present A Happening Hanukkah Party

at 11am

Vroman’s Bookstore

695 East Colorado Boulevard

Pasadena

626 449 5320

vromansbookstore.com

To celebrate The Holiday of Lights, there will be a reading Alan Silberberg’s hilarious book “Meet the Latkes.” There will be craft projects to help bring the festival home and lively music to mark the season with song. This program is suitable for adults and children of all ages. The first night of Hanukkah this year is Thursday, December 7.

A Christmas Carol directed by Jesse Corti

First Presbyterian Church of Hollywood

1760 North Gower Street

Hollywood

323 928 7452

achristmascarolhollywood.com

Ohhh! Cranky! That’s Ebenezer Scrooge, the miserly protagonist of the Charles Dicken’s 1843 novella A CHRISTMAS CAROL. You can see him, cast and crew in the longest running Hollywood production of this holiday classic. Show dates, time and ticket information are on the achristmascarolhollywood.com website.

So, let’s NOT make this a “BAH HUMBUG” Sunday. Gayle Anderson. KTLA 5 News. Okay! Knock it off Scrooge!