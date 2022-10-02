It’s Sunday! This is a good time to determine if you’re ready for an emergency! It’s something to consider with so many hurricanes, tropical storms, fires, and earthquakes currently impacting the world.

Gayle Anderson reports from SOS SURVIVAL PRODUCTS in Van Nuys that specializes in emergency preparedness products and classes, making sure the public is prepared for ALL emergencies. (sosproducts.com)

According to the website, sosproducts.com, there are two VIRTUAL classes currently scheduled for October:

1)

FREE Emergency Preparedness Class

Saturday, October 15, 2022

The Registration Deadline is Thursday, October 13th, 2022

Register at sosproducts.com

2)

FREE Power Outage Preparedness

Saturday, October 29th, 2022

The Registration Deadline is Thursday, October 27th, 2022

Register at sosproducts.com

-000-