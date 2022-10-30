It’s the last Sunday of October! Wow! Where did the month go!

Well, let’s celebrate at Dia de los Muertos events, celebrate an historic museum and an historic theater, explore an incredible Porsche collection and more on the Sunday ‘GAYLE ON THE GO!” report.

Dia de los Muertos Celebration

Bob Baker Marionette Theater

Glendale, Cypress, & Covina Hills Locations

bobbakermarionettetheater.com

Families are invited to the free Dia de los Muertos puppet shows produced by the talented team of historic Bob Baker Marionette Theater. The free puppet show happening at several Forest Lawn locations; Glendale, Cypress and Covina Hills locations. Times and directions are on the bobbakermarionettetheater.com website.

60th Anniversary

Leonis Adobe Museum

23537 Calabasas Road

Calabasas

818 222 6511

leonisadobemuseum.org

The Leonis Adobe Museum, Los Angeles’ first historic cultural monument, celebrates its 60th anniversary. Also, it’s the 200th birthday of Miguel Leonis known as the “King of Calabasas” , who was owner of this historic adobe home, which is now a museum. When you check the leonisadobemusem.org website, you can schedule your tour to learn about the property and California ranch life in the late 1800s.

100th Anniversary Celebration of Grauman’s Egyptian Theater

Hollywood Heritage Museum

2100 North Highland Avenue

hollywoodheritage.org

While you are in the Hollywood area, join the celebration 100th anniversary celebration of Grauman’s Egyptian Theater. Showman and theater magnate Sid Grauman built the magnificent Egyptian Theater in 1921. This was the location of the first movie premiere in 1922; “Robin Hood” with Douglas Fairbanks, Sr.

Sid Grauman is credited with invented the red carpet at movie premieres, so the public and media would focus on his actors. Also, Grauman is credited with creating the Hollywood photographer entertainment industry because he paid people to take pictures and ask for autographs of the actors.

The Egyptian Theater is currently undergoing renovations and is scheduled to reopen in 2023. So, learn more about the historic Hollywood landmark at the special Hollywood Heritage Museum exhibition.

It’s Halloween weekend! It’s fun for children, adults — as well as their pets — to get into costume for Halloween. Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue has adoptable pets for Halloween and all year round. For example, there is the terrier mix Pixie! Pixie’s pet parent is actress Juju Brener starring in the Disney movie feature Hocus Pocus 2. Pixie, and these Halloween costumed critters needing a forever home, are from Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue in Studio City.

To learn more about Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue and to see more cuties pies, who would like a home for the holidays, take a look at the wagmorpets.org website.

To find fun and pet safe Halloween costumes, Rusty’s Discount Pet Center in Studio City has a huge Halloween costume selection for all sizes of fur babies as well as pet Halloween treats. Details are on the rustysdiscountpets.com website.

Halloween Pet Adoption

Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue

11939 Ventura Boulevard

Studio City

wagmorpets.org

Rusty’s Discount Pet Center

11672 Ventura Boulevard

Studio City

rustysdiscountpets.com

Urban Outlaw : Magnus Walker Porsche Collection The Vault Tour

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

petersen.org

That’s fashion designer and Porsche car collector Magnus Walker. According to the Porsche.com website he is the owner of the world’s most astonishing collections of approximately forty Porsches. We can see ten of them, and several Walker – Porsche related objects, at the new Petersen Automotive Museum exhibition URBAN OUTLAW.

On display in the Petersen Magnus Walker Vault Tour, his favorite 1971 Porsche 911 T 277, his Porsche 914 Art Car, and, the first Porsche sold in the United States, the 1976 Porsche 930 Turbo. The petersen.org website has details for tickets and tour times for this special exhibition.

Fund the Powell : A Story Straight Out of Compton

The Last Powell Truck Ever Produced

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

gofundme.com

petersen.org

And, STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON, there’s this! Petersen Automotive Museum historian Leslie Kendall says the Powell brothers could not compete with Detroit’s major car and truck manufacturers. So, they went out of business. The Petersen has established FUND THE POWELL project to restore this pick-up truck because it represents an important period of automobile manufacturing in Los Angeles. To learn more this historic vehicle and to donate, visit the petersen.org website.

So, let’s make this a “…a straight out of Compton historic truck restoration” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

